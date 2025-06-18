Strid Family Home Repair

We are the Strid Family. We have run into an issue with our property owner. They want our house to have "curb appeal". We need to repair our trim, repaint our house, get our roof checked/redone, and have our porches rebuilt/refurbished.





If things do not start to get taken care of, we will get evicted from our property space we rent.

We are hoping to get our trim redone and our house repainted for starters.

We have until the end of summer.





We are a single-income family that is also considered a low-income family.

We have been trying for months to get things figured out and to find extra income while having two young children under school age.





