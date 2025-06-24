Support Caleb Strain's Wife and Kids

Caleb Strain went to be with the Lord on June 22, 2025, leaving behind his wife Rachael and their 7 children. Please help us provide for this dear family to cover some of the funeral and medical costs—as well as covering some of Rachael's monthly expenses that are coming up.

→ Read the Obituary: https://www.dalyleachchapel.com/obituary/Caleb-Strain

Caleb was a dear brother in Christ and a true example of Christian charity. He lived his life always in light of the Gospel and was always willing to help others.

Caleb has been battling kidney malfunction for the past few years and passed away suddenly because of some internal complications.

Our hearts are heavy—yet our God is good. Thank you for your prayers and support. Anyone who knew Caleb will miss him immensely. Please continue to pray for Rachael and their kids. Every penny of this campaign will go to them.

Psalm 116.15 "Precious in the sight of the Lord Is the death of His saints."

---

My name is Kevin Piazza. My wife and I met the Strains at a small church in Corvallis, MT in 2012 and have been good friends ever since. We live in Stevensville and just want to do whatever we can to help this dear family. Please feel free to drop us a line for more info. Thank you and God bless.



