The Stoutenburghs

Hi, my name is David. On Sunday, July 20th there was an altercation involving my children and their mother. Because of that awful morning, I am now a single father of 4 growing children.

We went from a two-income household to now a single income household. We went from having insurance to having no insurance. We have gone from a financially tight situation to what feels like an impossible financial situation.

For my children, I am working on getting counseling/therapy to help them through those events of that Sunday morning. As a result, I may be home and not able to work for a long period of time. For myself, I will also be seeking counseling/therapy to heal from that morning and better raise my children.

This GiveSendGo is set up to pay for therapies and help with living expenses. In this economy everyone is feeling the pinch and we are grateful for whatever you can spare. Thank you for your support.