Campaign Image

The Stoutenburghs

Goal:

 USD $65,000

Raised:

 USD $300

Campaign created by David Stoutenburgh

The Stoutenburghs

Hi, my name is David. On Sunday, July 20th there was an altercation involving my children and their mother. Because of that awful morning, I am now a single father of 4 growing children.

We went from a two-income household to now a single income household. We went from having insurance to having no insurance. We have gone from a financially tight situation to what feels like an impossible financial situation.

For my children, I am working on getting counseling/therapy to help them through those events of that Sunday morning. As a result, I may be home and not able to work for a long period of time. For myself, I will also be seeking counseling/therapy to heal from that morning and better raise my children.

This GiveSendGo is set up to pay for therapies and help with living expenses. In this economy everyone is feeling the pinch and we are grateful for whatever you can spare. Thank you for your support.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 hours ago

Thinking of you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

I will keep you in my prayers! Please reach out if you need anything.

Katie Nevin
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. If there is anything else I can do please let me know.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo