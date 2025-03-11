Oklahomans showing support for Storybook Farms

You know her as "Storybook Farms." She's the courageous, servant hearted fighter behind Movement 32.

She'll drive across the state, design and deliver stickers and signs, and rally the troops to show up and speak up against the green agenda attempting to take over our rural communities. She tells the stories of the farmers and ranchers and communities in the path of the turbines. She spends her money and time and resources to be there for her new friends and neighbors, and she never asks for anything in return.

Most don't know that for every day that Storybook Farms gives to each of us, it costs her two. When she drives across the state, and stands or sits for hours to video your commissioner meetings and rallies, her health suffers. She often ends up laid up in bed for days afterward, yet she never quits.

The two 14" rods in her spine, the inoperable brain aneurysm, the tissue disorder that causes her chronic pain.

These are the things that would make most lie down and let "someone else" do it.

But not our Storybook Farms.

She lives each day like it could be her last, and every day she gives to all of us is a gift she can never get back.

But in the giving, she shows each of us how to live.

Not for ourselves.

Not for money.

Not for our "pocketbook rights."

She shows us what it is to lay down our lives for each other.

Her story is one of self sacrifice, and it inspires everyone she meets to give a little more, do a little more, and press on toward the goal, no matter the cost to herself.

This is our way to give back to our beloved Storybook Farms.

With just $5, you can let her know she is loved and buy her a cup of coffee to fuel up another night of caffeinated lease searches and late night drives across the state.

For $50, you will help her pay for another tank of gas to go help one more community take a stand for the land they love.

For $200 you can help her pay for another month of fees (that she currently pays for out of her own personal funds) to search the database for access to wind turbine and solar leases so she can alert one more county in Oklahoma of what is coming for them.

What is Movement 32?

It is each and every Oklahoman, their stories, their lives, and the way they love and stand by one another.

Help us show Storybook Farms a little of the love she has shown to all of us, with Movement 32.

Thank you all for showing your love to Oklahoma's own, Storybook Farms and #Movement32!

"Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends." John 15:13



