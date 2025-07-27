Stori Elizabeth Adoption Journey

Stori Elizabeth’s Story: A Journey of Love, Loss and New Beginnings

Cassidy and Randall Peabody have long dreamed of expanding their family—a dream born not just from a desire to raise a child, but from the deep, enduring love they’ve carried for the babies they’ve lost, and the hope still burning in their hearts.

Cassidy and Randall are the proud parents of two precious babies—Krue and Nova—who were born into Heaven far too soon. The grief of losing them will always be part of their story, but so will the love that never left. Even in their absence, Krue and Nova have continued to shape their parents’ lives, guiding them toward healing, growth, and the strength to try again.

And then, came Stori.

A beautiful, tiny soul who arrived in this world through a whirlwind of circumstances. Born into difficult conditions, she entered life needing love, stability, and a safe place to land. When her brave birth mother made the heart-wrenching decision to place her for adoption, Cassidy and Randall were asked to be the ones to raise and love her.

But none of this was expected.

Stori’s placement came suddenly, with little time to prepare—emotionally, logistically, or financially. And yet, the moment they saw her, they knew this was the child their hearts had been waiting for.

Adoption is a beautiful miracle, but it also comes with a heavy financial burden. As Cassidy and Randall move forward with finalizing Stori’s adoption, they are humbly asking for support. Legal fees, court filings, agency costs—all of these are necessary steps in giving Stori the forever home she deserves.

This fundraiser isn’t just about raising money. It’s about inviting others to be part of something bigger. To be part of a story that includes honoring Krue and Nova, embracing Stori, and helping a family finally feel whole.

Every donation is a thread in the tapestry of Stori’s life—a life that will forever be surrounded by love, thanks to the hearts that help carry her home.



