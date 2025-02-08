Urgent: Help Me Save My Late Mom’s Home from Foreclosure

Why I’m Asking for Help

I just lost my mom on January 24, 2025, and I have barely had a moment to grieve. Before I could even process my loss, creditors started coming after me, demanding repayment of the overwhelming debt she left behind.





Now, things have taken a devastating turn.





A creditor came to our house and threatened to foreclose and demolish our home unless we pay $25,000 within one week. My father, who is a senior and has suffered multiple strokes, is alone in the Philippines, facing this harassment while I am abroad, struggling just to survive.





I am feeling completely helpless. This $25,000 is equal to my entire annual salary—and that’s if I don’t pay rent, buy groceries, or cover any bills. I simply cannot raise this amount on my own.





How We Got Here

Before the pandemic, we had a thriving family food business in Butuan City, providing catering and food concession services to our community. When COVID-19 hit, everything shut down, and we struggled to keep going.





To survive, my mom took on a government contract to provide food for frontline workers. But the city hall delayed payments for months, forcing us to borrow money just to keep the business running.





When we finally received payment from city hall, it wasn’t even enough to cover the debt we had already incurred. We were drowning in overdue supplier payments, staff wages, and operational costs, and things only got worse.





Then came the online loan trap—high-interest loans that turned into a vicious cycle of borrowing from one loan app to pay another. In desperation, my mom eventually borrowed from over 100+ online loans, financial institutions, and even friends and family—all in an effort to keep going.





The financial stress of it all took a toll on her health, and we were too late in diagnosing her cancer. She passed away, leaving me with an unimaginable burden.





The Urgent Need: $25,000 in 7 Days

A creditor is now demanding immediate payment of $25,000 for a loan my mom took using our family home as collateral. If we can’t come up with the money within a week, they will foreclose and demolish everything on the property.





I begged for an extension, but they only gave us one week.





This is just the start—the total debt is $150,000, and I don’t even know how many more creditors will come forward. But right now, the most urgent priority is raising $25,000 to stop the foreclosure.





How You Can Help

🙏 Donate – Any amount will help us fight to keep our home.

🙏 Share – Even if you can’t donate, please share this with others who might be able to help.





I never thought I’d have to ask for help like this, but I have nowhere else to turn. Please, if you can, help me save my late mother’s home and my father’s shelter. Your kindness and generosity mean the world to me.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart. 💙







