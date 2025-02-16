Supporting the Stoltzfus Family

Our dear friends at Java Dawg Coffee have experienced an unimaginable loss. Early Tuesday morning, an electrical fire destroyed their coffee roasting business and half of their personal belongings. After spending the last six years building and paying off their business, they are now facing a heartbreaking setback. The total loss exceeds $400,000, and unfortunately, insurance will not cover nearly enough to rebuild.

These funds are desperately needed to replace everything—from green coffee and a new roaster to the countless other supplies required to get their business up and running again. Additionally, the funds will help with the family’s personal needs during this difficult time.



Every donation, no matter the amount, will go a long way in helping them rebuild and continue to share the incredible coffee they’ve worked so hard to create. Please consider contributing to support this amazing family and their business as they navigate this challenging journey. You can also show your support by ordering coffee directly from them at www.javadawg.coffee.



Thank you so much for your generosity, love, and support.

