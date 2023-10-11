Campaign Image

Supporting Vicky Stites & Honoring Perry's Memory

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $925

In lieu of flowers and traditional dinners, we are asking for financial assistance to support and encourage Vicky Stites during this time.

Passing into eternity on October 5, 2023, survived by his wife Vicky of 50 years of marriage, we would like to ease the burden of loss by making sure Vicky's monthly needs are met and she is able to purchase a car in the very near future.

The past several years have been hard financially for Perry and Vicky as Perry's illness prevented him from working. Unfortunaty, this left them without a car. The majority of the proceeds from your donation will go directly to purchasing Vicky a car. 

Please consider donating today, adding an encouraging note, and clicking the prayer button.

For memorial service details & eulogy please click: Obituary- Perry Stites Jr.


Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 year ago

Amy Riddle
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Penny
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Thinking of you Vicky xo

Lisa Arnold
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Carol Baker
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

May the Lord bless you and give you comfort and peace during this time. So very sorry for your loss.

Angel Laite
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Love you!!!

Mary Stefanick
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Ewerdts
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

You two were always heroes to us- amazing examples of unselfishness and love. Keeping you in our prayers!!

