Supporting Vicky Stites & Honoring Perry's Memory

In lieu of flowers and traditional dinners, we are asking for financial assistance to support and encourage Vicky Stites during this time.

Passing into eternity on October 5, 2023, survived by his wife Vicky of 50 years of marriage, we would like to ease the burden of loss by making sure Vicky's monthly needs are met and she is able to purchase a car in the very near future.

The past several years have been hard financially for Perry and Vicky as Perry's illness prevented him from working. Unfortunaty, this left them without a car. The majority of the proceeds from your donation will go directly to purchasing Vicky a car.

Please consider donating today, adding an encouraging note, and clicking the prayer button.

For memorial service details & eulogy please click: Obituary- Perry Stites Jr.



