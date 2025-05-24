Steven Strom's Fight Against Brain Aneurysm

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $13,627
Campaign funds will be received by Kathryn Rutherford
On Thursday, our beloved brother, husband, son, and friend Steven experienced a medical emergency that changed everything. While working out at the gym, he suddenly became extremely dizzy and nauseous. He immediately called his wife, Kathryn, who rushed him to the emergency room in Pontotoc, Mississippi.
After several tests and scans, doctors suspected that an arteriovenous malformation (AVM)—a rare and serious condition Steven has lived with—had ruptured, causing a brain aneurysm. Recognizing the urgency, the hospital arranged for Steven to be life-flighted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where a neurosurgeon was available.
However, this emergency medical flight has now resulted in a $60,000 bill, because the hospital knowingly used an out-of-network provider, against Steven and Kathryn's wishes.
Once at UMMC, Steven underwent emergency procedures to drain blood and relieve pressure on his brain. An angiogram revealed that all three of the main arteries in his brain are twisted in the AVM, making his survival nothing short of miraculous. He now faces a long road of recovery—likely involving multiple brain surgeries, ICU care, rehabilitation, and extended time away from work.
This GoFundMe has been created to help cover:
Steven is one of the most dedicated and hardest working people we know, and he’s fighting every day to recover. But this has placed an unimaginable financial burden on his family—one they never asked for and shouldn’t have to face alone.
If you are able to give, we are deeply grateful. Every donation, no matter the size, will help ease the weight on Steven and Kathryn’s shoulders during this difficult time. If you’re not in a position to give, please share this page and keep Steven in your prayers.
Please note: We kindly ask that you refrain from contacting Kathryn or Steven directly during this very emotional and difficult time. If you would like to send something to the hospital, that information can be shared upon request.
Please contact Lauren Morrison (Kathryn’s sister) for hospital information.
I will continue to update this page as we receive news from Steven’s doctors.
Thank you for your love, support, and continued prayers.
— The Strom/Rutherford/Morrison Families
CCHS is praying for you!
Get well soon Steven!!!
We love you Mr. Storm!! From Claire Fields and family!! Prayers for you to come back to PHS!!
Love you bro! Praying for you and Kathryn.
Our thoughts and continued prayers are with you all.
Praying!!
Continuing to pray!!
I love you guys! Praying for you Bro!!!
We are praying continually for ALL of you! May He hold you in the tight palm of His hand.
July 9th, 2025
We got some very encouraging words from Steven’s neurologist today!!!
Since the surgery the AVM has shrunk itself so that the main arteries that were tangled in it no longer are. Which makes him a candidate for a non-invasive gamma knife radiation procedure to remove it entirely! The neurologist is super pleased with his progress and he is good to resume normal activities (with the exception of heavy lifting for right now).
After the 2 rounds of radiation surgery, it will still take a few years for the AVM to completely dissolve but since there won't be any blood flow going to those vessels, it won't pose a danger of another bleed.
The Gamma Knife procedures will be in 3 stages that they believe they can complete by the end of the year. The doctors are very optimistic and will all be working together (Strickland, David, Mundra, a physicist, and another doctor) to evaluate each step of this process. They said it will be out patient procedure BUT it will take up to 5 years to fully fibrosis off of the brain and for steven to recover 100%. BUT minimal risks and deficits.
This is wonderful news and honestly such a miracle!!! Everyone is so impressed with how Steven’s body has handled all of this even from the very beginning!!! He’s such a fighter and we are all so proud and thankful to have him with us!!!
June 3rd, 2025
After 10 long days in the ICU Steven was able to discharged on Sunday 6/1/25. He was able to sit up on his own the day prior and was stable enough to be discharged from the hospital. However, he still has a long road ahead and has several procedures that will need to be done in the near future.
Kathryn and Steven are currently staying at Ron and Myra's as he recovers and gains more independence before he and Kathryn go back to their home in Pontotoc.
Please continue to keep your prayers coming and thank you all for all of your kind words, prayers, and donations during this time.
June 1st, 2025
“They were able to "unplug" him and can just limit their checks to every 4 hours instead of 2. PT came in today, and they walked him around. No more oxycodone or dilaudin and just taking Tylenol as needed, which has only been once today. Waiting to be transferred to a private room.”
-Kathryn
He will still have a few procedures in the near future but praying he will be able to go home soon!!!
May 30th, 2025
Thank you to everyone who has checked in on us the past couple of days.
We've had a few rough nights. The drain that is draining the blood from Steven's brain keeps getting clogged as well as causing some bruising and more bleeding (which was only a 15% chance of happening in the first place) so they have stopped trying to flush it out and removed the tube. We will see if his body can just re-absorb the blood on its own, hopefully preventing him from having to have the drain replaced. Everything else is still about the same, extreme headaches, etc.
Please continue to keep us in your thoughts and again, we are just overwhelmed with the amount of support we have already received.
-Kathryn & Steven
May 27th, 2025
Steven had a really hard night last night. He still has a severe migraine and nausea. They have tried to give multiple different medications to help with the pain, but none of them are helping. He’s still draining blood from his drainage tube, but the draining slowed down quite a bit due to blood clotting. The neurologist had to come in to help the drainage flow faster by using a syringe to flush it out. We are hoping that they won’t have to do another procedure to replace the drainage tube or place an additional one. The slow drainage was making his migraines worse so hopefully now he will get a little relief.
He is in lots of pain right now so please please please pray that he can get some relief from the migraines and nausea.
May 25th, 2025
WOW..... We are all completely blown away by all of the Love, Support, and Prayers given in the past 24 hours. Kathryn and Steven are so thankful for all of the encouraging text and emails that they have been receiving.
Kathryn texted this morning and this is the update we have so far.
"Dr. just came in and said that the blood is draining from the brain quicker than anticipated so we will get to talk next steps to recovery in the next day or two! He can finally eat without getting sick."
This is really good news to hear so far!! Keep all of those thoughts and prayers coming!!!
