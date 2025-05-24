Steven Strom's Fight Against Brain Aneurysm

On Thursday, our beloved brother, husband, son, and friend Steven experienced a medical emergency that changed everything. While working out at the gym, he suddenly became extremely dizzy and nauseous. He immediately called his wife, Kathryn, who rushed him to the emergency room in Pontotoc, Mississippi.

After several tests and scans, doctors suspected that an arteriovenous malformation (AVM)—a rare and serious condition Steven has lived with—had ruptured, causing a brain aneurysm. Recognizing the urgency, the hospital arranged for Steven to be life-flighted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where a neurosurgeon was available.

However, this emergency medical flight has now resulted in a $60,000 bill, because the hospital knowingly used an out-of-network provider, against Steven and Kathryn's wishes.

Once at UMMC, Steven underwent emergency procedures to drain blood and relieve pressure on his brain. An angiogram revealed that all three of the main arteries in his brain are twisted in the AVM, making his survival nothing short of miraculous. He now faces a long road of recovery—likely involving multiple brain surgeries, ICU care, rehabilitation, and extended time away from work.

This GoFundMe has been created to help cover:

The life flight bill not covered by insurance

Ongoing medical treatments and hospital stays

Travel and lodging expenses for Kathryn as she stays by Steven’s side

Loss of income while Steven is unable to work

Steven is one of the most dedicated and hardest working people we know, and he’s fighting every day to recover. But this has placed an unimaginable financial burden on his family—one they never asked for and shouldn’t have to face alone.

If you are able to give, we are deeply grateful. Every donation, no matter the size, will help ease the weight on Steven and Kathryn’s shoulders during this difficult time. If you’re not in a position to give, please share this page and keep Steven in your prayers.

Please note: We kindly ask that you refrain from contacting Kathryn or Steven directly during this very emotional and difficult time. If you would like to send something to the hospital, that information can be shared upon request.

Please contact Lauren Morrison (Kathryn’s sister) for hospital information.

I will continue to update this page as we receive news from Steven’s doctors.

Thank you for your love, support, and continued prayers.

— The Strom/Rutherford/Morrison Families