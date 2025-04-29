Steve Hart Self Defense Legal Fund

Imagine a world where your story is flipped, where those who hurt you are comforted while you bear the burden alone. We believe in turning this narrative around.

On Sunday, March 13, 2022, Steve encountered a life-altering situation. He noticed three youths trespassing on a neighbor's property. While two fled, one approached Steve aggressively, wielding a knife from less than 10 feet away. With no time to deliberate, Steve had to rely on his training and make a split-second decision: defend himself with his legally carried weapon or risk being stabbed.

Instead of charging the youth with felony assault, the authorities chose to charge Steve. He faced a politically motivated prosecution, culminating in a trial that was ultimately overturned on appeal by MN State Court of Appeals. His appeal focused on the exclusion of a defense expert witness with a storied background in law enforcement, who intended to support his claim. The appellate judges ruled that this exclusion was not a harmless error and overturned his conviction, ordering a new trial.

The first trial left Mr. and Mrs. Hart financially drained, and they are now seeking support to fund a new trial. This case is pivotal for anyone who values the right to self-defense. After all, when faced with a life-threatening situation, would you stand idly by or fight to protect yourself?

Steve's decision to defend himself when attacked was an exercise of a fundamental right. Supporting his case not only helps him seek justice but also establishes a vital precedent: that we, the people, will not remain passive when our rights to self-defense and personal safety are under threat. Your contribution sends a powerful message about standing together to uphold these freedoms.

We are deeply grateful to everyone who has stood with us through this journey. Your support means the world to Steve and his family, and we thank you in advance if you choose to contribute to this cause. Together, we can help ensure that Steve secures justice and has the chance to spend his golden years surrounded by the love and laughter of his family.