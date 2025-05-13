New Beginnings for Shelby and Her Daughters

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by SHELBY TERRIO
Hello! My name is Shelby, and I'm a single mother of three beautiful daughters. Our family is currently facing a difficult situation, and I'm reaching out to you for support. I'm getting out of a semi-abusive relationship and trying to rebuild from a very tough place. My daughter, who was born with a serious heart defect, has already undergone two open-heart surgeries and is expected to need another within the next year. As her primary caregiver, I'm unable to work right now, which has left us in a vulnerable financial position.
We need your help to relocate and secure a stable environment for our family. The current situation is not only affecting our physical health but also our mental well-being. My daughters and I are struggling, and I'm worried about our future.
I'm asking for your support to raise at least $2500, which will go towards relocating to a safer, more stable environment. This will enable us to start a new chapter in our lives, free from the fear and anxiety of our current situation. Your contribution will help us cover the costs of moving, including finding a new place to live, food and any other necessary expenses.
Your support will not only change our lives but also provide us with hope and a fresh start. With your help, we can rebuild our lives and create a brighter future for my daughters.
Thank you for taking the time to read our story and consider supporting us. We are grateful for your kindness and generosity.
Best regards,
Shelby
