Stephanie's Emergency Surgery

 USD $100

Campaign created by Robert Saunders

Campaign funds will be received by Stephanie Saunders

Dear Friends and Family,

We hope this message finds you well. We are reaching out with heavy hearts to share an urgent situation regarding our daughter, Stephanie. What began as a suspected infection and heartburn quickly escalated, requiring emergency surgery to remove her gallbladder. Unfortunately, complications during that surgery arose, and Stephanie now faces another surgery to address loose bile stones that were found.

To add to this challenge, Stephanie was affected by the SWA layoffs and no longer has health insurance to cover these unexpected medical expenses. The costs of her surgeries and ongoing care are substantial, placing a significant financial burden on her during this difficult time.

We are humbly asking for your support through prayers, encouragement, or any financial assistance you may be able to provide. Any contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference in helping Stephanie navigate this challenging period. Your love and generosity are deeply appreciated

With gratitude, 

Lina- Stephanie's mom

Rob- Stephanie's Dad

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
19 minutes ago

