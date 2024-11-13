Campaign Image

Supporting the Canerdy Family funeral for Stephen

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $2,010

Campaign created by Brandy Canerdy

Campaign funds will be received by Brandy Canerdy

Stephen Canerdy was called home to be with the Lord on November 11, 2024. We are asking if anything that you can give would help during this unexpected moment. Anything would be greatly appreciated. 

Recent Donations
Show:
The Lasters
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending love and prayers from Sheila, Mark (in heaven) and Kelsey and Kristen. We are so sorry for your loss.

Kim irby and momma
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending prayers 🙏 love y'all

Renee Martin
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Aaron
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

David and Gwen Kaluzny
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Gene yoder
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

We are praying 🙏 for you guys!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Kim and Shari
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Ramona Ryan
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

My condolence's

Kaci Lane Johnson
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Laura and Wade
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for your family.

Dana and Carey
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

jeff and jessi bolden
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Kristen
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Thoughts and prayers with the family. I have many fond memories of Big Steve!

Deb Morgan
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Jeanna Bieber
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

