Supporting the Canerdy Family funeral for Stephen

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $2,010
Campaign funds will be received by Brandy Canerdy
Stephen Canerdy was called home to be with the Lord on November 11, 2024. We are asking if anything that you can give would help during this unexpected moment. Anything would be greatly appreciated.
Sending love and prayers from Sheila, Mark (in heaven) and Kelsey and Kristen. We are so sorry for your loss.
Sending prayers 🙏 love y'all
We are praying 🙏 for you guys!
My condolence's
Praying for your family.
Thoughts and prayers with the family. I have many fond memories of Big Steve!
