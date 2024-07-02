Send us to Thailand

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $600
Campaign funds will be received by Stephanie Herron
Keira and I are SO EXCITED for the chance of a lifetime to travel to Thailand and support Living Word Ministries International in the work they're doing there. We get to put our hands "to the plow" and give of ourselves to show them God's Love. We need to raise $2,500.00 to fund our mission. Please consider supporting our opportunity to minister in Thailand
Praying and looking forward to blessing Thailand!
