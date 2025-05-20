Campaign Image
Helping Astrid Heal Her Pain

Astrid was forced to put her beloved horse Stella down because of sudden illness.

Stella (show name Cosmo’s Star) came into Astrid’s life right after her brother Cosmo passed away, and she gave Astrid a renewed sense of faith and purpose and helped her become an accomplished rider in less than 3 years.

As her parents, we have accepted the financial responsibility of the vet bills we paid to help save Stella’s life.  Astrid is still coping with her grandmother passing away two months ago, yet she remains spiritually upbeat and determined because of her strong faith.

Astrid held Stella in her arms as she took her last breath, and she promised Stella she would continue riding.

We are asking friends to help Astrid pay for lessons and clinics that she will need to pursue her dream of a college equestrian scholarship, now that she no longer has her own horse to train and compete with.

Recent Donations
Brian
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Dawn De Palma
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

The LaRocco Family
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Joe Orlando
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Joe Ricca
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless Stella.

Chris and Jen
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you beautiful Astrid…

Mary-Ann Lanham
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Astrid, I am so very sorry about your beautiful horse. My prayers are with you and your family. Hugs and love sweetheart

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

🙏🙏🙏

Joe Kishel
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Dear Mike and family, I admire her strength and faith, especially as she continues to move forward with such grace and determination. It’s clear she made a promise to Stella—and to herself—to keep riding and pursuing her dreams, and I’m honored to play a small part in helping her along that path!

JOHNNY SPEZZANO
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Jill Cannon
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Astrid , may you continue to shine bright and honor the memories of Cosmo, your Grandmother and now Stella. Until you all meet again ❤️🙏🌈😇

