Helping Astrid Heal Her Pain

Astrid was forced to put her beloved horse Stella down because of sudden illness.

Stella (show name Cosmo’s Star) came into Astrid’s life right after her brother Cosmo passed away, and she gave Astrid a renewed sense of faith and purpose and helped her become an accomplished rider in less than 3 years.

As her parents, we have accepted the financial responsibility of the vet bills we paid to help save Stella’s life. Astrid is still coping with her grandmother passing away two months ago, yet she remains spiritually upbeat and determined because of her strong faith.

Astrid held Stella in her arms as she took her last breath, and she promised Stella she would continue riding.

We are asking friends to help Astrid pay for lessons and clinics that she will need to pursue her dream of a college equestrian scholarship, now that she no longer has her own horse to train and compete with.