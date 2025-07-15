My only vehicle needs a new transmission, and as much as I wish I could handle the repairs on my own instead of reaching out for help, it’s just not something I can afford right now. I would truly appreciate any support or assistance that anyone might be able to offer. Thank you so much.
Supporting the Stehley Family
Raised:
USD $500
Campaign created by Cintel Stehley
Campaign funds will be received by Cintel Stehley
Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
4 hours ago
Supporting the Stehley Family
