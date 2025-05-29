Campaign Image

Stefan Apetrei Medical Fund

 USD $30,000

 USD $18,700

Our dear friend, Stefan Apetrei, needs our support. He was recently diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor. We want to support him and his family through this difficult journey. We would like to keep him comfortable and as pain free as possible. There are many efforts being made that require resources. We ask for your help with a monetary donation. He needs around the clock care, any little will help tremendously. Please don’t feel obligated, but we ask that you keep Stefan in your thoughts and most importantly, prayers. He is a Christ believer and prayers work miracles.

**The family request to only share link with your contacts and not on social media, please.**

Recent Donations
Kenneth Roach
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Philippians 4:7 And the peace of God, which surpasses all comprehension, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Constantin Mihalescu
$ 500.00 USD
12 days ago

Ovidiu Furtuna
$ 250.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Letu
$ 500.00 USD
14 days ago

Dumnezeu sa te odihnească in pace, Fane!

Panfil
$ 300.00 USD
15 days ago

Dumnezeu sa te odihneasca in pace.Ai lasat un gol imens in sufletele noastre.Nu te vom uita niciodata!😭

Beatriz
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Aurora
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Marian O
$ 300.00 USD
16 days ago

Constandoiu
$ 1000.00 USD
16 days ago

🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️ Dumnezeu sa aiba grijă de familia lui

Angelica
$ 300.00 USD
17 days ago

No words can make anything make sense. Im so sorry you are all going through this. I will continue to pray for peace for you all.

Mihai Catalin Arminia
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Jorge
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

Gabriela
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

AC
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

TH
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers!

Doina
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Our prayers are with him.

