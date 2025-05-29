Stefan Apetrei Medical Fund

Our dear friend, Stefan Apetrei, needs our support. He was recently diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor. We want to support him and his family through this difficult journey. We would like to keep him comfortable and as pain free as possible. There are many efforts being made that require resources. We ask for your help with a monetary donation. He needs around the clock care, any little will help tremendously. Please don’t feel obligated, but we ask that you keep Stefan in your thoughts and most importantly, prayers. He is a Christ believer and prayers work miracles.

**The family request to only share link with your contacts and not on social media, please.**