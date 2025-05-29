Stefan Apetrei Medical Fund

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $18,700
Campaign funds will be received by Simona Olaru
Our dear friend, Stefan Apetrei, needs our support. He was recently diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor. We want to support him and his family through this difficult journey. We would like to keep him comfortable and as pain free as possible. There are many efforts being made that require resources. We ask for your help with a monetary donation. He needs around the clock care, any little will help tremendously. Please don’t feel obligated, but we ask that you keep Stefan in your thoughts and most importantly, prayers. He is a Christ believer and prayers work miracles.
**The family request to only share link with your contacts and not on social media, please.**
Philippians 4:7 And the peace of God, which surpasses all comprehension, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.
Dumnezeu sa te odihnească in pace, Fane!
Dumnezeu sa te odihneasca in pace.Ai lasat un gol imens in sufletele noastre.Nu te vom uita niciodata!😭
🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️ Dumnezeu sa aiba grijă de familia lui
No words can make anything make sense. Im so sorry you are all going through this. I will continue to pray for peace for you all.
Prayers!
Our prayers are with him.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.