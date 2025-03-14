Steel Rodeo Tour Mobile FMX Setup

Have you ever wanted to be part of the Steel Rodeo Tour??? Well, grab your helmet and come on…..wait, not that kind of chance. You’re probably not going to get upside down on this one (although you can if you want to).



Feb 11th, Steel Rodeo Tour suffered a devastating loss (see photos). Long story short, I think something in the trailer fell and bumped the starter switch on my generator and started the inferno while driving on I-10 near Pensecola, FL. I have always heard if your truck is attached to your trailer it is part of the truck and covered by your insurance. All State says that is a myth, trailer has to be specifically insured (I also only had liability because the truck was paid off). So, insurance is not going to do anything for us.



Luckily my bike was in the back of the pickup instead of in its normal spot in the trailer. So the loss is only trailer, take off ramps, landing ramp, quad, generator, and a ton of small stuff in the trailer (tools, parts, etc). All in all, I think it is about a $60,000 loss. But FMX and Steel Rodeo Tour must go on, so now what to do.



Last year I raffled off a bike, and in 36 hours had 77 people bought a $100 ticket. I was blown away by the support from fans (still very appreciative for you all). That got me thinking, how would people like to forever be a part of Steel Rodeo Tour? I’m basically going to sell spots on the front of the landing ramp (see photo, sorry for my rudimentary computer graphic skills). There will be $100 spots, $500 spots, $1,000 spots and even $5,000 spots. The names can be either an individual or a company name.