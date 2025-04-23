A Home for Our Family and Horses

Well, I hate to do this and put our business out there, but we are at the point we have no other choice. We are stuck between a rock and a hard place. As many of you know, we settled in east Texas about 2 years ago, and have loved every minute of it. A year ago, we signed a 4 year lease (with hopes to purchase) on a nice house and some land. That would give us enough time to repair our credit as well as save the money needed to purchase. We started a business here, and poured XX,X X X (HIGH 5 figures) into this place, thinking we would have a lot of time here at the very least, if not forever. But as it turns out, that wasn’t meant to be.





We found out about a month ago that the owner of the property defaulted on a reverse mortgage a long time ago, and it has gone into foreclosure. The time frame we have been given puts us needing a new place by June 30th. We have horses (our business), a staff, our children, etc who all depend on us to provide them with their basic needs. Because of pouring our resources into this place, we are not in a position to make a move, and our credit isn’t quite yet where it needs to be. So, I guess what we are asking here is first and foremost, prayers. We are also looking for property and a home in east texas, resources for purchasing said property (so we will never be in this position again), and even advice. We HAVE looked into purchasing this property from the bank, they will not even discuss it with us, our lawyer, or realtor. Apparently things work differently when it comes to a reverse mortgage.





We need to get our credit scores up fast (so if anyone is willing to add us as an authorized user to their credit card, yay! We can explain what that looks like), we need to stockpile cash, and we need to find a place. We have a few on our list that fit our needs, but not good enough credit or cash to get there.





We have always lived life with an open hand, helping others claw out of positions like this. Unfortunately, we now find ourselves on the opposite side of that coin.