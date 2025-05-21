Campaign Image

Tarping roofs of houses affected by the tornado

 USD $500

 USD $200

Campaign created by mark squire

A tornado ripped through north St Louis, causing catastrophic damage in one of St Louis' poorest neighborhoods. A week later, many homes still have severely damaged roofs. I've already tarped 5 houses, but need more tarps! I'm donating my labor for free, all funds donated will go towards tarps, wood, screws and nails. 

Recent Donations
Cindy and Dan
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We do our little bit for our neighbors

Updates

Prayer Requests

