Tarping roofs of houses affected by the tornado

Goal:
USD $500
Raised:
USD $200
A tornado ripped through north St Louis, causing catastrophic damage in one of St Louis' poorest neighborhoods. A week later, many homes still have severely damaged roofs. I've already tarped 5 houses, but need more tarps! I'm donating my labor for free, all funds donated will go towards tarps, wood, screws and nails.
We do our little bit for our neighbors
