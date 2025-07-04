Fund Her Defense

🌟 💔 Help Us Clear Tania’s Name





I never thought I’d be here writing a plea to strangers. But I’m doing this because my friend, Tania White, a loving and devoted mother of three, is fighting for her freedom in a system that has already decided her guilt.





She was arrested on July 4th in Volusia County and hit with a list of serious charges: trafficking amphetamines, possession of cocaine, paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence. On paper, it sounds like a major drug case. But the truth is something entirely different—and incredibly heartbreaking.





⸻





🧾 What Really Happened





Let’s break it down:

• The cocaine charge? The drugs belonged to a co-defendant who admitted it at the scene, saying Tania had nothing to do with it. He owned up to it, on record. And still—Tania was charged.

• The trafficking charge? Police found a wrapped item in her glove compartment. No test, no verification—just an assumption that it was over 50 grams of MDMA. That assumption turned into a serious felony charge. But what was inside?

→ Not drugs.

→ It was the cremated ashes of a recently deceased friend—someone she loved, someone she was spiritually honoring.





No field tests. No lab confirmation. Just a hasty arrest, a woman humiliated, and her life turned upside down.





👩‍👧‍👦 More Than a Case—This Is Her Life





Tania is now fighting and has lost her job, her dignity, and her relationship with her kids intact. Her name has been dragged through the mud. Her children are watching their mother, once strong and stable, now exhausted and terrified trying to defend herself from something she didn’t do.





She is not a criminal.

She is not a trafficker.

She is a mother. A daughter. A woman who has been deeply wronged.













📲 Here’s How You Can Help:







1️⃣ Share this. Even if you can’t give, your share might reach someone who can.

2️⃣ If you can contribute—even $5—it brings us closer to getting her representation so she can start the long process of clearing her name.

3️⃣ Send prayers, strength, and love. Emotional support is just as real.





Let’s be the kind of village we wish we had when the world went quiet. Let’s make sure Tania knows that love can be louder than judgment. Let’s bring her the justice she deserves .Let’s show the world that truth, love, and community are stronger than assumption and injustice.





From the bottom of my heartthank you.





—Jeymi Olivera

contact me on fb if you have resources or can help.

https://www.facebook.com/jeymiolivera420

Friend, Advocate, and Forever Grateful





#StandWithTania #MamasForMamas #BringHerHome #SoftStrongUnited



