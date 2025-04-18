Campaign Image

Stacy medical expenses

Goal:

 USD $250,000

Raised:

 USD $515

Campaign created by Angela Logozzo

Stacy medical expenses

As most of you know Stacy Scanlan has been fighting with colon cancer for over a year. During that battle, it developed on her liver as well. Trying everything the conventional way, her doctors ran out of options. But God!! He is not done with Stacy and she still believes her healing is coming! She has found a treatment facility in Arizona that has new/different approaches to cancer treatment. But this of course is not covered by insurance. I know I am not alone when I say I love Stacy and will do anything to help get well. This is going to be costly but she is worth it! She will have to spend 12-14 weeks in Arizona to receive this treatment, which also adds to the cost. Please join me in helping Stacy get her health back.
Recent Donations
Show:
The Rays
$ 100.00 USD
3 minutes ago

praying 🩷

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
33 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
54 minutes ago

Yes, prayers of healing and strength. Yes, God can work a miracle!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Woo
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Bethels
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Crissi Wiegand
$ 40.00 USD
2 hours ago

Sending love and prayers

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo