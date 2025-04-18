Stacy medical expenses

As most of you know Stacy Scanlan has been fighting with colon cancer for over a year. During that battle, it developed on her liver as well. Trying everything the conventional way, her doctors ran out of options. But God!! He is not done with Stacy and she still believes her healing is coming! She has found a treatment facility in Arizona that has new/different approaches to cancer treatment. But this of course is not covered by insurance. I know I am not alone when I say I love Stacy and will do anything to help get well. This is going to be costly but she is worth it! She will have to spend 12-14 weeks in Arizona to receive this treatment, which also adds to the cost. Please join me in helping Stacy get her health back.