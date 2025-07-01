Campaign Image

Build St Timothy Youth Chapel in Athi River Kenya

 KES 7,000,000

 KES 3,250

Campaign created by Joseph Mwanzia Mutunga

Campaign funds will be received by ACK St. Paul's Athi River

ACK St. Paul's Athi River is growing — and so is the faith of our youth. With hearts on fire for God and numbers increasing, our young people need a space to call their own — a place to worship, to learn, be mentored, and grow in Christ.

That’s why we are building St. Timothy Youth Chapel, a spiritual home for the next generation.

Thanks to God's grace and the support of believers like you, the foundation is already complete. We are now entering a crucial phase: raising the initial structure, which requires $54,000 (KES 7 million).

Your gift — no matter the size — helps us place a brick, lift a beam, and build a legacy of faith that will impact generations to come.

"Unless the Lord builds the house, the builders labor in vain."

— Psalm 127:1

🙏 Be a part of the legacy. Sow into the next generation of faith.


Anonymous Giver
2250.00 KES
16 days ago

Joseph Mwanzia
1000.00 KES
16 days ago

