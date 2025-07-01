Build St Timothy Youth Chapel in Athi River Kenya

Goal:
KES 7,000,000
Raised:
KES 3,250
Campaign funds will be received by ACK St. Paul's Athi River
ACK St. Paul's Athi River is growing — and so is the faith of our youth. With hearts on fire for God and numbers increasing, our young people need a space to call their own — a place to worship, to learn, be mentored, and grow in Christ.
That’s why we are building St. Timothy Youth Chapel, a spiritual home for the next generation.
Thanks to God's grace and the support of believers like you, the foundation is already complete. We are now entering a crucial phase: raising the initial structure, which requires $54,000 (KES 7 million).
Your gift — no matter the size — helps us place a brick, lift a beam, and build a legacy of faith that will impact generations to come.
"Unless the Lord builds the house, the builders labor in vain."
— Psalm 127:1
🙏 Be a part of the legacy. Sow into the next generation of faith.
