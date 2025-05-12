St Charles Apache Children

Help Us Build a Future of Hope at St. Charles Catholic Mission Church & School



A Native American Catholic Mission Serving the San Carlos Apache Nation Since 1959



Dear Friends in Christ,



I am Fr. Madhu George, pastor of St. Charles Catholic Mission Church and School in San Carlos, Arizona. For over 60 years, our mission has stood as a beacon of faith, education, and healing on the San Carlos Apache Reservation. We are a Native American Catholic parish and school community—rich in tradition, resilient in hope, and deeply in need of your support.



We are a small mission with a big heart.



🌱 Why We Need You Now



Our mission is growing. Our Catholic school now serves 96 Native American children from Kindergarten through 7th grade, and we are preparing to open 8th grade in August 2025. Each day, we nourish our students not only academically, but also spiritually, emotionally, and culturally.



But our buildings are aging. Our space is limited. Our children deserve more.



That’s why we are launching a heartfelt campaign to raise funds for a much-needed Multi-Purpose Hall—a space that will serve as the heart of our school and parish community.



🏗️ Our Vision: A Multi-Purpose Hall for Body, Mind, and Spirit



This new facility will be a place of formation, celebration, and healing, especially for children and families affected by poverty, trauma, and loss. It will include:



🏫 Three new classrooms for our expanding K–8 Catholic education program

📚 A student library to inspire literacy and preserve Apache culture

🏀 A gymnasium for youth sports, physical wellness, and after-school programs

🍲 A commercial kitchen to serve hot, nutritious meals every day

🚻 Restrooms accessible to students and community members

🕊️ A gathering space for school Masses, parish celebrations, and family outreach events

This hall is more than a building. It’s a beacon of hope!



💒 Faith Is Alive in San Carlos



Despite hardship, our mission is vibrant:



13 children made First Communion last year

2 couples were married in the Church

2 adults became Catholic

9 baptisms brought new life into the Body of Christ

With the help of four dedicated Rev. Sisters from the Daughters of St. Thomas (India), our school and parish have become a place of daily grace and Gospel witness. These Sisters serve as teachers, caregivers, and mentors—bringing Christ’s love to our people.



🌎 Other Urgent Needs



In addition to the Multi-Purpose Hall, we are seeking support for:



🚍 A school activity bus for student extra-curricular activities

🌿 A Green Spaces Project for gardening and environmental education

🪑 Restoration of Church altar

👩‍🏫 Staff salaries, student supplies, and faith formation programs

🤝 Be Part of the Miracle



We can’t do this alone. We need friends, alumni, believers, and generous hearts to walk with us.



Every donation—big or small—is a seed of hope planted in Native American soil. With your help, we can provide a safe, nurturing, and faith-filled environment where young Apache lives are transformed by the love of Jesus Christ.



“Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” — Matthew 25:40



🙏 Please Give Today. Share Our Story. Pray for Our Mission.



With love and gratitude,

Fr. Madhu George

Pastor, St. Charles Catholic Mission Church & School

San Carlos, Arizona



