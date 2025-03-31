Campaign Image

Sports Farm Bulls 12U Cooperstown Tournament

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $580

Campaign created by The Sports Farm Bulls

Campaign funds will be received by The Sports Farm

Sports Farm Bulls 12U Cooperstown Tournament

Send us to our "Field of Dreams" and help our team get to Cooperstown Dreams Park this Summer.

About our team:

We are the inaugural travel baseball team at The Sports Farm.

We've been playing together for three seasons and are trying to raise funds to help with travel costs for the families of the team. Our team is in the 12U division. 

About the Sports Farm: https://sportsfarmlwr.com/pages/about-the-sports-farm

About Cooperstown: https://www.cooperstowndreamspark.com/

For over 25 years Cooperstown has been referred to as America's Baseball Summer Camp, “A Summer Tradition”. Cooperstown is an all-inclusive Baseball Summer Camp Experience for travel teams from around the country play together in New York

Recent Donations
Show:
Castlerock Benefits
$ 500.00 USD
39 minutes ago

This is business sponsorship

LWR fundraising
$ 80.00 USD
2 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo