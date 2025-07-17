Supporting the Spooner Family

Mike & Janine Spooner and their family are facing an extremely difficult time due to a sudden and unexpected medical situation. Please consider donating to support them as they face what no one is ever prepared to go through.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Mike was taken to the hospital as he was having speech issues and was unable to form sentences. Tests have shown two lesions on his brain as well as a large spot on his lung. Further testing has determined that he has lung cancer, which has spread to his brain.

Mike is scheduled for surgery this Friday, July 18th to remove the larger tumor on his brain and hopefully drain the smaller one, making it easier to target with chemo and radiation, which will follow after his surgery.

Janine and Mike have three beautiful children, aged 8, 6, and 2.5. Mike is the sole financial provider for his family and will require significant time away from work to heal. All money raised will be used to support Mike's family and cover out-of-pocket medical expenses so that they can focus fully on healing without added financial stress.

The family is so appreciative of the love, support, and prayers they are receiving from everyone. They kindly request that no one tries to contact Mike personally at this time, as it is too difficult for him to concentrate on a response. Thank you.