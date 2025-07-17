Campaign Image

Supporting the Spooner Family

Goal:

 CAD $10,000

Raised:

 CAD $7,725

Campaign created by Sarah Atcheson

Campaign funds will be received by Janine Morris

Mike & Janine Spooner and their family are facing an extremely difficult time due to a sudden and unexpected medical situation. Please consider donating to support them as they face what no one is ever prepared to go through.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Mike was taken to the hospital as he was having speech issues and was unable to form sentences. Tests have shown two lesions on his brain as well as a large spot on his lung. Further testing has determined that he has lung cancer, which has spread to his brain. 

Mike is scheduled for surgery this Friday, July 18th to remove the larger tumor on his brain and hopefully drain the smaller one, making it easier to target with chemo and radiation, which will follow after his surgery. 

Janine and Mike have three beautiful children, aged 8, 6, and 2.5. Mike is the sole financial provider for his family and will require significant time away from work to heal. All money raised will be used to support Mike's family and cover out-of-pocket medical expenses so that they can focus fully on healing without added financial stress.

The family is so appreciative of the love, support, and prayers they are receiving from everyone. They kindly request that no one tries to contact Mike personally at this time, as it is too difficult for him to concentrate on a response. Thank you.

Recent Donations
Show:
Mitch Klyne
$ 100.00 CAD
2 minutes ago

Nicole and kids
$ 100.00 CAD
8 minutes ago

Bree Thauberger
$ 100.00 CAD
13 minutes ago

Sending hugs, prayers and happy vibes!

Dale and Colleen Scheer
$ 150.00 CAD
25 minutes ago

Please let us know if there is anything we can do to help. We can mow the grass, put out the garbage, cook a meal... whatever helps. Sending all our positive thoughts for a speedy and complete recovery. Big Hugs Colleen Fraser & Dale Scheer

Crisstin Vonau
$ 200.00 CAD
29 minutes ago

Rick Slaferek Patricia Mc
$ 100.00 CAD
41 minutes ago

April and Chad Nichol
$ 100.00 CAD
46 minutes ago

Chris Fahlman
$ 100.00 CAD
48 minutes ago

Gwen Myers
$ 100.00 CAD
56 minutes ago

Brett and Jessica
$ 100.00 CAD
1 hour ago

Martin Leibel
$ 100.00 CAD
1 hour ago

Carrie-Ann Ross
$ 100.00 CAD
1 hour ago

❤️❤️❤️

Kim Buckner
$ 50.00 CAD
1 hour ago

Anna Clarke
$ 25.00 CAD
1 hour ago

🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

Jered Reiss
$ 100.00 CAD
1 hour ago

Brent and Cindy Kilback
$ 100.00 CAD
1 hour ago

Sue and family
$ 100.00 CAD
1 hour ago

Sherysse
$ 100.00 CAD
1 hour ago

Nichole and Justin Redlic
$ 100.00 CAD
1 hour ago

Dee
$ 50.00 CAD
1 hour ago

