Supporting the Sparling Family

Support for Matt Sparling: Help Us Reach Our $15,000 Goal
Our dear friend Matt Sparling has recently been diagnosed with bile duct cancer, a challenging and rare illness that requires intensive medical treatment and support.
As a devoted follower of Jesus Christ, a loving husband, and a caring father, Matt has always been there for his family, his friends, and his community. Now, it's our turn to be there for him.
In the midst of this battle, we want Matt to focus on what matters most: his health and healing. To make that possible, we're launching this fundraising campaign with a goal of $15,000 to help cover the many costs that come with extended hospital stays, treatment, time off work and the unexpected expenses that arise in a time like this.
Every donation—big or small—will go directly toward supporting Matt and his family as they navigate this difficult journey. Your generosity will provide peace of mind and practical help, ensuring that financial stress does not weigh them down in the middle of this fight.
If you can't give financially, we ask for your prayers, love, and encouragement for Matt and his family. And please, share this campaign with others who may want to join us in supporting a truly incredible family.
Thank you for standing with Matt.
Let’s surround him with the strength of community and the love of Christ.
Praying for you and your family!
Praying for you.
You are so loved! Fight, fight, fight my friend. Praying for your beautiful family.
Matt you are awesome and loved so much by this community! We love you all! praying for healing and strength. . 🙏🙏
Over Matt and the entire Sparling family Jehovah Nissi fights your battles Jehova Jirah meets your needs Jehova Rapha heal your body Jehova Shalom be your peace Sending love
Praying for Matt and his precious family. ❤️
Sending all our love and prayers to you and yours ❤️
WE are praying for you Matt! We love you!
May God reveal Himself to you and your family in ways you could never have imaged. As you navigate through this journey, know that Almighty God is walking right beside you.
Matt, We love you and are praying for you daily. Can't wait until the Lord restores you to full health.
Love and miss you brother! Praying for you and the family always 🙏
Our prayers and love to a wonderful family. Great healing from God’s faithful hand in days ahead.
Get well big guy
Our prayers are with you and your family.
July 16th, 2025
Praise!!!!
Great news—Matt is coming home!
July 12th, 2025
Update: Continued Healing & Urgent Prayer Request for Matt
Matt is now dealing with a complication from his major surgery — a “hole” in the bile duct stump (the remaining part of the bile duct after surgery).
Doctors initially placed a stent, but unfortunately, it didn’t work and had to be removed. At this point, surgery is too risky due to Matt’s weakened condition, so the medical team is hoping the hole will heal naturally.
Another issue arose — a new tube was placed to drain fluid from the liver area, and that fluid was found to be infected. An Infectious Disease specialist is now working to find the best antibiotic that can be effective while also being manageable when Matt is eventually discharged.
Matt continues to be on strict restrictions: no food or drink by mouth, except for small sips of water or ice chips. He is receiving nutrition through tube feeding. Despite everything, Matt is fighting hard and staying strong, and we’re hopeful that he’ll be able to come home soon.
Please pray specifically for:
- The hole in the bile duct to close naturally, without complications like sepsis
- Protection from further infections
-Matt’s strength and comfort as he heals
-Wisdom for his medical team
Your support, prayers, and generosity mean the world to Matt and Yuki. They thank you all!!
July 7th, 2025
Update - He’s been in the hospital for the past week and a half, undergoing procedures every few days. Each one takes a toll, leaving him tired and needing time to heal.
Please pray specifically that Matt can have 5–7 days with no procedures, so his body has a chance to rest and recover.
Pray for his release—either to a care facility or home—where he can begin healing.
Lift up Yuki, who is standing strong by Matt’s side through every moment.
Your prayers and support mean so much during this time.
June 23rd, 2025
Good Afternoon,
Please continue praying for healing and that the doctors are having the best interest for Matt. Matt has had another procedure, (I think a total of 4 now) on one of the drains that is not working correctly. This last procedure has cause more pain for Matt. Also, Yuki is down with a cold.
June 14th, 2025
Matt was moved a day early to the rehab facility, but ended up back at the hospital yesterday due to a drain that slipped out. The plan is for him to head back to the rehab facility.
The surgery revealed that Matt's case is a difficult one. Great news is, it looks like the cancer has not spread outside of the bile duct. Not so good news is, they were not able to remove 100% of the the cancer. The plan is as soon as Matt is strong enough they will start chemo.
Praise!! The hospital help find Yuki a nice room near Matt because she can't stay at the rehab facility.
June 10th, 2025
Matt is improving and walking around some, eating little bites and he is alert and talkative when awake.
They are planning for Matt to be discharged on Friday and to go to a rehab facility in San Francisco for a few weeks before coming home. They think he is doing well but want to keep a close eye on him and Auburn is to far to do that.
Please continue prayer for healing and please share this giving page with everyone.
June 7th, 2025
Matt has had 2 procedures in the last few days 1) to fix a drain that was not draining correctly in the liver 2) something in his stomach so he can begin to eat and drink by mouth.
Pray that are no more surgeries and the next few days are restful and he continues to heal.
June 4th, 2025
Great News!!!
Matt was moved out of ICU earlier then expected. His pain is being managed and he was able to get up to walk around this morning so he could be able to move out of ICU. Tomorrow, they might go back in to do minor surgery on the drain that is not working correctly.
Thanks for all the prayers
June 3rd, 2025
The 2nd and 3rd day is always the hardest. Matt is a lot of pain today.
A small set back: one of his drains to the liver needs to be reconnected, so back to the surgery room for a minor procedure to fix that.
He will be in ICU a couple more days before heading to a normal room, then home after a week there. Thank you for the prayers, keep them coming.
June 1st, 2025
Great News!!!
Matt's breathing tube was removed this morning. His blood pressure and vitals are good. He is awake and talking. Family will find out when he will be out of ICU and to a normal room. The hope is for him to be home in a week or so and to begin the road to recovery.
June 1st, 2025
Matt surgery was push out till this afternoon. He came out of surgery about 5:30pm. He is stable but in critical condition. It was a difficult surgery and Matt will be in ICU on breathing machine for the night. Let's keep praying.
May 30th, 2025
Good Afternoon,
Matt's surgery was postponed today and is reschedule for tomorrow at 7:30 am
