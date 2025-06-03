Supporting the Sparling Family

Support for Matt Sparling: Help Us Reach Our $15,000 Goal

Our dear friend Matt Sparling has recently been diagnosed with bile duct cancer, a challenging and rare illness that requires intensive medical treatment and support.

As a devoted follower of Jesus Christ, a loving husband, and a caring father, Matt has always been there for his family, his friends, and his community. Now, it's our turn to be there for him.

In the midst of this battle, we want Matt to focus on what matters most: his health and healing. To make that possible, we're launching this fundraising campaign with a goal of $15,000 to help cover the many costs that come with extended hospital stays, treatment, time off work and the unexpected expenses that arise in a time like this.

Every donation—big or small—will go directly toward supporting Matt and his family as they navigate this difficult journey. Your generosity will provide peace of mind and practical help, ensuring that financial stress does not weigh them down in the middle of this fight.

If you can't give financially, we ask for your prayers, love, and encouragement for Matt and his family. And please, share this campaign with others who may want to join us in supporting a truly incredible family.

Thank you for standing with Matt.

Let’s surround him with the strength of community and the love of Christ.