Groyper baby

24 hours ago, I entered a new chapter in my life; that is, I learned that I am now on my way to becoming a father. Needless to say, this came as a surprise, and, consequently, I am not prepared financially for this. For many years, I have identified as a White Nationalist and supported in any way that I could. I have been an active participant both online and IRL; similarly, I have donated a number of times when people were doxed and or harassed. I am not asking for much, and expect nothing, but anything that can be spared while I navigate this new adventure is greatly appreciated. We will be getting legally married next week so I can add her to my health insurance, but I am uncertain as to how long this will take. I have a meeting set up with my priest for next week as well so we can discuss marriage and a potential timeline. I appreciate and love you all.
A White man and a child of God should not act as the nons do, I hope you raise your child to a higher moral standard. The south needs good men.
Enjoy Your Day fren!
NHH! Teach them the truth!
hopefully first of many brother,we need more groypers
