Heart of the Heartland SE Missouri Storm Victims

I am Pastor William Wymore of First Baptist Church of Bland, Missouri, a small but faithful congregation that has stood for 102 years as a beacon of Christ’s love in our community. Though we may not be a large church, our hearts are big, and our mission is clear—we are called to be the hands and feet of Jesus. In times of trial, we believe the church must be more than a building; it must be a source of hope, healing, and action.



On March 14, 2025, a series of devastating tornadoes tore through some of the poorest communities southeast Missouri, leaving a path of destruction in communities such as Des Arc, Bluff View in Piedmont, Van Buren, Fremont, Mill Spring, and Vulcan and others in between. Homes were flattened, lives were lost, and entire towns were left unrecognizable. Families now face unimaginable hardship, struggling to find basic necessities.

But in moments like these, we are reminded of what truly makes America great—not our wealth, not our power, but our willingness to stand together when disaster strikes. Time and time again, we have proven that when one of us falls, the rest of us step up. In the face of devastation, we don’t turn away; we run toward those in need. It is in these moments that we show who we are.

And as followers of Christ, we are called to do even more. The Bible tells us in Galatians 6:2, "Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way, you will fulfill the law of Christ." This is our chance to be the hands and feet of Jesus, to lift up those who have lost everything, and to remind them they are not alone.

Your support can provide relief to families in desperate need. From food and shelter to basic necessities like clothing and hygiene products, every donation makes a difference. Every dollar is going to help restore hope, and bring comfort to those who need it most right now. That means, blankets, towels, food, clothing, and more.

Proverbs 19:17 reminds us, "Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and He will reward them for what they have done."

Now is the time to act. Let us come together as a community, as a people, and as a nation. Let us rise to the challenge, proving once again that in America, and in Christ, no one is left behind. This is what makes us great—our love for one another in times of trial.

Join us in this mission of love and restoration FOR OUR OWN. Donate what you can today and be a part of the recovery.