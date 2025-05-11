Amputee Mom With Kidney Failure Needs Support

Hello, my name is Sophia Lunsford. I'm a devoted wife, mother of seven, and a resident of rural North Carolina. I'm reaching out to share my story and humbly ask for your support during a challenging chapter of my life.





I am currently battling end-stage renal disease and have recently been placed on the active transplant list at UNC Hospital. This milestone brings hope, but also significant challenges. Frequent trips to Chapel Hill for evaluations and treatments are essential, yet the travel expenses are overwhelming for our family.





In addition to kidney failure, I am also an amputee, which adds complexity to my daily life and medical care. My husband is on disability, and despite my condition, I have been denied disability benefits. This leaves us in a precarious financial situation, struggling to cover the costs associated with my medical needs and travel expenses.





Our family is doing everything we can to stay strong, but we need help to bridge the gap. Funds raised will go directly toward transportation to and from UNC Hospital, lodging during extended visits, medical bills not covered by insurance, and essential living expenses to keep our household running.

Every donation, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to stability and health. If you're unable to contribute financially, sharing this campaign with your network would mean the world to us.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can provide. Your kindness and generosity are deeply appreciated.





With heartfelt gratitude,





Sophia Lunsford