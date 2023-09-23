Sophia's Trip to Poland

My name is Sophia and I have an opportunity to travel to Poland with my church youth group. While we are there we will be ministering with a Family English Camp that provides an immersive learning experience for locals to practice and develop English skill while introducing them to Jesus and His Kingdom message, as well as helping to run VBS style programming. This is an INCREDIBLE opportunity! I have been babysitting and collecting pop cans to earn what I need for this trip but I still need help getting there. There are two ways you can support me; first, you can pray for me. Pray that I would encounter God on this trip, that he would stir in my heart and draw me closer to Himself, and that I don't get homesick. Secondly, you can support me financially by contributing to my trip!