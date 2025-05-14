Sending Solomon

Greetings friends, family, and supporters!

We all know Solomon is full of passion and ready to do anything for the calling God has on his life. He is bold in his faith in Christ and desires to take steps to be all in for Jesus and the Gospel. Recently, the door has opened up for him to pursue this passion. Solomon has been accepted into the Fire and Fragrance Discipleship Training School (DTS) at YWAM (Youth With A Mission) that will take him all across the world. During the first three months of his mission he will be in Kona, Hawaii, being equipped with skills for his outreach and future.

We believe that through this organization, Solomon can gain exposure and experience with outreach and evangelism. However, this project is not just for him. Solomon is being sent out to the field to reach others. This mission will make a lasting impact in him, in us as we support and take part in sending him out, and in the communities he will be in both at the training and to the people groups so in need of hearing the gospel. That's where you come in!

Our goal is to raise $9,000 to cover the costs of Solomon's training and mission expenses so he can be unhindered in going out to places many of us wouldn’t be able to. Join us in empowering Solomon as he grows in the grace, fear, and knowledge of the Lord and acts as the hands and feet to spread the Gospel to other people.

Thank you for considering supporting Solomon's YWAM DTS this year.