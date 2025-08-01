Campaign Image

Planning campaign to resist Solihull mosque

 GBP £1,750

 GBP £100

Campaign created by Gavin Boby

Planning campaign to resist Solihull mosque

A planning application has been submitted for a "prayer and community building", with ablution area, to the rear of Sandalls Cottage, 1021 Warwick Road, Solihull.

They say that, during festivals prayer sessions will be split into 3-4 groups throughout the day, each accommodating 150-200 people.

There is inadequate parking and visibility on this bend in the road for the possible number of visitors.

I am asking for total donations of £1,750 to meet the out of pocket expenses for a campaign to resist this planning application.

Thank you!

