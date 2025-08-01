Planning campaign to resist Solihull mosque

Goal:
GBP £1,750
Raised:
GBP £100
A planning application has been submitted for a "prayer and community building", with ablution area, to the rear of Sandalls Cottage, 1021 Warwick Road, Solihull.
They say that, during festivals prayer sessions will be split into 3-4 groups throughout the day, each accommodating 150-200 people.
There is inadequate parking and visibility on this bend in the road for the possible number of visitors.
I am asking for total donations of £1,750 to meet the out of pocket expenses for a campaign to resist this planning application.
Thank you!
Keep up the good work 🏴
Keep it up! God bless you brother 🙏
Wishing you every success 🫶
