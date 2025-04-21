Sending Me to Society Church Plant in Melbourne!

Hi, I’m Cooper Lee, a freshman at Highlands College! I’ve recently been invited to intern with Society Church, a new church plant in Melbourne, Australia.

This opportunity opened up during 21 Days of Prayer at Church of the Highlands, when I felt a clear call to take a step of faith and obedience. I didn’t expect the call to lead all the way to Australia—but I have full confidence this is where God wants me this summer. I’ll get to work alongside the team at Society to help create spaces of genuine community and authentic encounter. This is huge for a city where many have never set foot in a church!

Melbourne is one of the most secular cities in the world. While it’s culturally rich and full of energy, many people there haven’t had meaningful exposure to the message of Jesus or the local church. Society Church exists to be a welcoming presence in that space—serving the city in practical ways and sharing hope without pressure or pretense. I’m excited to be part of that work, from behind-the-scenes planning to conversations with people who may be hearing about God for the very first time.

To be a part of this mission, I’m raising $3,000 to help cover travel, housing, meals, and other essentials for the 4 weeks I’ll be living and serving in Melbourne. It’s a big number, but I’ve seen how God provides before — it’s always through the personal generosity of people, and it’s always exceeded expectations.

If you choose to give, your support becomes part of this story. It allows me to show up fully—without distraction—and serve with open hands. Your generosity makes space for someone like me to go, and hopefully helps someone there take a step toward Jesus.

Even if you’re not in a position to give financially, your prayers are just as vital to this mission. Please pray for me as I step into this role—pray for clarity, strength, and for the people in Melbourne to encounter God in meaningful ways. Your prayers have real impact on the work being done, and I would be honored to have you pray or give to this goal, as I step out in faith and obedience

Thanks so much for reading, and for considering being part of this with me. I am beyond excited for whatever God has in store this summer.

