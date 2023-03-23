Campaign Image

Supporting So Can You Relational Trauma Awareness

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $385

Campaign created by Deborah Little

Campaign funds will be received by Deborah Little

Someday I want to teach people how to heal themselves, coming to them with no fee seminars! There is hope for people suffering from Relational Trauma when they have the right resources. The site this campaign supports is one of those. Donations will cover domain hosting costs and any ad campaigns used to promote the site itself. Donors may inquire as to the specifics of those costs, as transparency is very important to me. For now, it’s a website. It’s my hope that it will become something more!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Amanda Aleksiewicz
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Howard Frankenfield
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 year ago

Sharon Trask
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Love this!

Andrew Solis
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Amanda Aleksiewicz
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

God Bless you. ❤️

Mary Keppler
$ 5.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Thomas A Blair
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Howard Frankenfield
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

