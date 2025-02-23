Support the Snow Family

Ezekiel Journey Snow, known to those who loved him as Zeke, passed away on February 14, 2025, at the age of 21. Born on January 19, 2004, in Eau Claire, WI, he spent his early years in and around the Eau Claire area before moving to Canyon Lake, TX, at the age of 13. He later made his home in New Braunfels, TX.





Zeke was a constant joy to be around, with a singular goal in any social situation—to make people laugh. Impossibly witty, caring, and outgoing, he had a natural ability to bring warmth and humor to any moment. Through life’s ups and downs, his smile and sweet disposition remained unwavering.

He loved his family deeply, always making time for his siblings in his own unique ways—whether through games, movie outings, surprise gifts, or heartfelt conversations. His interests were ever-changing, and he shared them with infectious enthusiasm, drawing people in with his passion and excitement. A collector of the unusual and intriguing, he could often be found scouring libraries, pawn shops, and antique stores in search of his next treasured find. Zeke’s already missed by his family deeply.





If you feel led to contribute in honor of Zeke, this is an opportunity to do so. All funds will be used to cover funeral costs. Thank in advance for your prayers and gifts. ❤️