Biopsy for Snacks the kitty

We need a minimum of $2,000 to figure out what's going on with our kitty Snacks. She has a lump on her jaw that needs a biopsy & 2 teeth pulled from that area. She is in pain so we need this to happen quickly! We need to know if it's cancer or osteomyelitis so we know how to treat her. Neither diagnosis is good but we're not willing to give up! She is being seen by Dr Hodges at Maricamp animal hospital in Ocala, Fl. He literally sat down with us last night & gave us details on what his "Plan A" would be for her. If it's cancer, we can only keep her comfortable for as long as she's eating. If it's osteomyelitis, long term antibiotics will be needed, along with more money.



Snacks had a tough start. We got to know Snacks when we started attending a weekly meeting at a sober living house. She belonged to the house and no one could really afford to feed her. So in order to eat, she would pester the residents when they were in the kitchen, hence the name Snacks. We started providing food & one of the guys started feeding her regularly. Then someone got a dog. And this dog would chase her, a lot. And no one would stop it. When we found bites on her, we just took her. We took her to a vet & got her treated. Fortunately it was nothing serious. But after $600, we kept her. She knows how good her life is cuz she has never once tried to run outside. All our cats are indoor only.

We do have 6 cats & 2 chihuahuas and normally would put something like this on Care Credit. But our card is maxed. And our debt to income ratio is not good. I know a lot of people will say that if you can't afford pets, don't get any. Well, who plans this kind of thing? We've been able to pay for them for 19 years. All of our animals are rescues. This is their furever home. We do not breed or buy. Maybe we shouldn't have so many. But none of them are going anywhere! So whatever God puts on your heart, we will deeply appreciate! Thx & God bless!