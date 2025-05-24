Funeral Assistance

Goal:
USD $4,500
Raised:
USD $2,800
Campaign funds will be received by Ashley Swets
On May 19, Shelly tragically passed away in a house fire. Shelly was living in the basement and was unable to make it out of the basement. She lived a care-free life raising 2 children Ashley and Zach.
Unfortunately Shelly did not have life insurance and there was not any insurance on the home. So the expenses fall on the burden of Ashley and Zach. Shelly deserves to have a proper funeral and memorial service.
Ashley and her husband Kyle have 4 children, and Zach and his fiancee Courtney have 2 children.
Sending our condolences to you and your family
Deepest sympathies and prayers for the family 💕
Are thoughts are with you.
Praying for you all!
Ashley, I am so sorry for your loss. It is never easy to lose a loved one no matter the distance or time away. My thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family.
Keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers! Give your babies a hug from me!
Sorry about the tragic events of losing your Mother/Mother-in-law. My deepest condolences to you.
Praying for your family.
Prayers!
May 24th, 2025
Yesterday Shelly was positively identified as the female that was in the basement of the house at the time of the fire. This we knew however with the condition of her body at the time they were not able to release that information right away. Shelly will be cremated at the recommendation of the Funeral Director with the condition of her body a normal Funeral as not possible. Her Funeral will be June 21 2025 at 11am at Our Saviors Church in Rock Valley IA.
Please continue to keep Ashley, Kyle, Zach, Courtney, kids, and her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this time.
Ashley is making it her mission to make Shelly's memorial service beautiful like Shelly was. Shelly had a love for her kids and grandkids, and being in the flower garden or working in the yard.
May 22nd, 2025
As of right now a funeral will be next month June 21 tentatively. We are still waiting on all the things to come back to identify Shelly properly with the state medical examiners office. Ashley, Zach, Courtney, and Aunt Gwen went and met with the funeral home today to make arrangements for when Shelly's body is released back. Please continue to pray for them in this time as they process all of this.
