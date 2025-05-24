Funeral Assistance

On May 19, Shelly tragically passed away in a house fire. Shelly was living in the basement and was unable to make it out of the basement. She lived a care-free life raising 2 children Ashley and Zach.

Unfortunately Shelly did not have life insurance and there was not any insurance on the home. So the expenses fall on the burden of Ashley and Zach. Shelly deserves to have a proper funeral and memorial service.

Ashley and her husband Kyle have 4 children, and Zach and his fiancee Courtney have 2 children.