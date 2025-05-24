Campaign Image
Funeral Assistance

Goal:

 USD $4,500

Raised:

 USD $2,800

Campaign created by Angelica Hiykel

Campaign funds will be received by Ashley Swets

On May 19, Shelly tragically passed away in a house fire. Shelly was living in the basement and was unable to make it out of the basement. She lived a care-free life raising 2 children Ashley and Zach.

Unfortunately Shelly did not have life insurance and there was not any insurance on the home. So the expenses fall on the burden of Ashley and Zach. Shelly deserves to have a proper funeral and memorial service.

Ashley and her husband Kyle have 4 children, and Zach and his fiancee Courtney have 2 children.

Recent Donations
Heidi Benson
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Colton
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending our condolences to you and your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Deepest sympathies and prayers for the family 💕

Rick Covell
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Anglin Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Are thoughts are with you.

Nicole Shaffer
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Joshua Smith
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Nephew Jason
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Ashley, I am so sorry for your loss. It is never easy to lose a loved one no matter the distance or time away. My thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family.

Carrie Wiekamp
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers! Give your babies a hug from me!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Angel Hiykel
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Ashley Swets
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sorry about the tragic events of losing your Mother/Mother-in-law. My deepest condolences to you.

Steve Berlinski
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

VR
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Sullivan
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers!

Updates

Friday May 23

May 24th, 2025

Yesterday Shelly was positively identified as the female that was in the basement of the house at the time of the fire. This we knew however with the condition of her body at the time they were not able to release that information right away. Shelly will be cremated at the recommendation of the Funeral Director with the condition of her body a normal Funeral as not possible. Her Funeral will be June 21 2025 at 11am at Our Saviors Church in Rock Valley IA. 

Please continue to keep Ashley, Kyle, Zach, Courtney, kids, and her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this time. 

Ashley is making it her mission to make Shelly's memorial service beautiful like Shelly was. Shelly had a love for her kids and grandkids, and being in the flower garden or working in the yard. 

May 22,2025 Update

May 22nd, 2025

As of right now a funeral will be next month June 21 tentatively. We are still waiting on all the things to come back to identify Shelly properly with the state medical examiners office. Ashley, Zach, Courtney, and Aunt Gwen went and met with the funeral home today to make arrangements for when Shelly's body is released back. Please continue to pray for them in this time as they process all of this. 

