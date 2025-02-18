Campaign Image

Smith Family

We have closed a chapter and started a new one of rebuiding our family. 

The weaponizing of the DOJ allowed the government to persecute many J6 individuals and destroyed many families. We are thankful that we have been able to close that chapter and start a new one with grateful hearts. 

Any help is greatly appreciated. 

