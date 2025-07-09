Campaign Image

Supporting Skylier Bone

Skylier has overcome the odds of his upbringing time and time again. For years, he has done his best to navigate a difficult and often volatile home environment caused by his father Hubert’s long-standing life choices. Three weeks ago, Hubert was arrested on serious charges and taken into custody. Despite our family’s wishes, he was released on bond last week.

Since returning home, Hubert had resumed the same destructive behaviors, creating an unsafe environment for everyone around him. We made multiple efforts to alert the proper authorities and prevent further danger and activity, but nothing was done.

On July 7th, things escalated when Hubert invited people into the home who were involved in unlawful activity. When Skylier asked them to leave, Hubert became enraged and physically attacked him. In that moment, Skylier was forced to make an impossible decision in order to protect himself.

Now, Skylier is facing very serious legal charges as a result of defending his own life. We are asking for your help. Every donation will go toward securing a strong legal team to help fight for his freedom and justice.

This will be a long and difficult road, but Skylier has an incredible support system. Those who know him know he is kind, loving, and undeserving of the situation he’s in.

Thank you so much for any support you can offer—every bit makes a difference.

— Tara Williams (Skylier’s sister)

Recent Donations
Elizabeth Byrdic
$ 100.00 USD
2 hours ago

Allie Leatherwood
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Jesse
$ 25.00 USD
4 days ago

Sky is my friend and I will be praying that God brings the truth to light and finds him innocent.

Iris Williams
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Prayers for Skylier!

Danny Moore
$ 300.00 USD
5 days ago

Richardson Family
$ 140.00 USD
5 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
5 days ago

Gail Pierce
$ 200.00 USD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

Stephanie Altman
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

We are praying for your family. ❤️

Denice Geisler
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

Hanna and fam
$ 25.00 USD
7 days ago

Sue Garrison
$ 200.00 USD
7 days ago

Love,Aunt Sue and Uncle Bobby

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Praying for Skylier

Juan Hernandez
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Free Skylier!!!😤

Debbie Weaver
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

We love you, Skylier!

Karen Owens
$ 20.00 USD
7 days ago

#freesky

Jane
$ 75.00 USD
7 days ago

Richard Weaver
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

