Skylah's Baby Shower

My new born Skylah Rose was born March 18th in Australia the same birthday as my first child my son Akai. She is my very first daughter and I couldn't be more happier! She is super beautiful and was born an angel from God. This is not a donation fund raiser but more so an online baby shower for my Princess Skylah. I wanted to do this safely because believe it or not we have been getting a lot of hate comments about our baby and we have been deleting them and banning them back to back and its been crazy! but we appreciate the love from the real ones! if you would like to give to our little angel let us know in the comments after! thank you
How precious a conscious baby she is. I have been born many times myself. Glad to be able to send a humble gift.
Congratulations on the arrival of your beautiful baby girl. Such an amazing gift from God
Congrats on the baby and keep strong
Congratulations on your beautiful baby girl!! Blessings to your family
