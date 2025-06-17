Cancer Treatment Fund

Hi, my name is Dorthey Knight, and I'm raising funds to cover the escalating medical expenses related to my recent cancer diagnosis and treatment.

In 2024 we sold our home and most of our possession with the intent of spending more time with our children and grandchildren. Nine months later I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, and began the long process of chemotherapy, followed by a total hysterectomy, and now we are in the middle of 45 weeks of maintenance therapy, once ever three weeks. Although we are blessed to have children willing to put up with us, providing safe shelter overhead and meals, our funds are exhausting with the cost of medical care, treatments, and a plethora of drugs to help along the way.

Because we are retired, we have the benefit of using Medicare, which has covered much of the cost. But we still have a 20% copay for each treatment. Our retirement income meets our basic needs but is nowhere near enough to cover the exorbitant cost of pre-chemo hospital care, chemotherapy, surgery, and maintenance, and we have exhausted almost all of our savings.

And so, we turn to our kind friends, associates, and strangers for help. We don’t know what the total cost of all care will be, we still have a long road ahead of us. But for now, we are asking for you kindness to help us catch up to where we are, and what we estimate will be our cost for the next 6 treatments. Whatever amount you can contribute will be greatly appreciated as we work our way through this challenge in our lives.

Thank you!!!