Supporting a Single Mom with Health Issues

Wendy Bailey is a single mother in her late 30s who I have known since she was 17 years old. She became like a daughter to me. I am Godmother to her first 2 dsughters, who are now 19 & 18 years old. She has 2 other daughters who are 15 & 14 years old that live with her.

Recently, Wendy moved back to my hometown after living 3 hours away for many years. She had been with a man for 8 years who ended up sexually touching one of her dsughters and CPS took both of her daughters and all 3 of his children and put them in foster care. She left the pervert and found herself starting over with nothing. She finally managed to get custody of her daughters back and decided to move back to Athens where she had support of friends.

She found a 2 bedroom house to rent and job that seemed promising, but it has been a struggle to pay the $1200/month rent plus all the other bills. Her hours were cut at her job, so she recently found another job with more hours and higher pay. But after only 1 week on the job, she had a mini stroke at only 39 years old and ended up in the hospital yesterday. This will cause her to miss several days of work, putting her even further in the hole. The last time she was late with the rent, her landlord shut the power off on her during some hot weather. I helped her out that time with rent and utilities. Her landlord won't let her put utilities in her name so that he can control her that way.

Wendy is a hard worker, loves to keep a nice home, and loves her children and Jesus. She has had a lot of hard knocks in her life but keeps bouncing back time and again.

I would like to gather 2 months of rent for her so that she can have a little breathing room in her finances once she gets back to work.

Please donate what you can and may God bless you!