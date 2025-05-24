Supporting Single Mother

Campaign Image

I have a lovely, Christian single mother in Texas who is in desperate need of a vehicle that seats at least 6 people. Her husband left her some time ago, refuses to pay child support and owes her $40,000 in back pay. They have gone to court and the judge gives him continuance after continuance. She almost lost their home, but was able to sell enough things around their house to make the payment. She is in a really desperate situation and needs our help. We have looked for donated cars for several weeks and haven’t been able to find one. We are now trying to fundraise to find her a used minivan, but she has absolutely no funds. If you would like to donate, we would appreciate it so much. Thank you for stepping up and BEING the church. ❤️

Jesus sees you and He cares.

Praying for this mom and her children 🙏

❤️

Praying peace, comfort, health and a lot of for the lady and her children. I wish I was able to give more if I had more. May our Lord continue to bless them.

God bless you.

Matthew 22:39 ❤️

God bless you!

May God bless you!

