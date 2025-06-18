Sims Walk with the Lord

Sims was diagnosed with non-curable Small Cell Carcinoma of the lungs. It has metastasized to his liver, ribs, and thoracic spine.





Cancer is a bully but Sims’ faith is strong! Since his diagnosis the outpouring of love has been immense, thank you!





Many people have already helped out physically around the house to get them set up for success and a lot of you have asked if you can contribute financially to support he and Gwen through this next chapter, so here you are!





We can feel your love!

On June 4, 2025