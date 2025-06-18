Sims Walk with the Lord

Goal:
USD $6,000
Raised:
USD $3,450
Campaign funds will be received by Sarah Carney
I met Sims almost nine years ago. He was one of the best employees I've ever worked with at Home Depot and a good friend. He helped me a lot with several projects during that time and also gave me plenty of venison and pork from a big game hunter. You're going to be fine my friend, the last word is from God's mouth.
Sims, a personal donation to one of the many seniors I very much looked up to. May God guide and protect you in this battle.
You are by far one of my favorite coworkers at Home Depot.
Prayers with Love and Respect Always Mike
Love Sims.
We are with you.
So many childhood memories of our years at Cistercian. You will be in my thoughts and prayers. Stay strong my friend. Love 'ya, Kevin & Joanie
Sims, our prayers are with you and Gwen!!! May God bring you strength and healing, along with the love and support of countless friends.
Next door neighbor on Woodland and friend since we were five years old. We went to Christ the King and then Cistercian together. We may grown apart over the years, but I think of you often. I love you, man John
from a classmate
Prayers and God Bless
