Sims Walk with the Lord

On June 4, 2025 Sims was diagnosed with non-curable Small Cell Carcinoma of the lungs. It has metastasized to his liver, ribs, and thoracic spine. 

Cancer is a bully but Sims’ faith is strong! Since his diagnosis the outpouring of love has been immense, thank you! 

Many people have already helped out physically around the house to get them set up for success and a lot of you have asked if you can contribute financially to support he and Gwen through this next chapter, so here you are! 

We can feel your love!
Recent Donations
Good Friend
$ 500.00 USD
20 days ago

I met Sims almost nine years ago. He was one of the best employees I've ever worked with at Home Depot and a good friend. He helped me a lot with several projects during that time and also gave me plenty of venison and pork from a big game hunter. You're going to be fine my friend, the last word is from God's mouth.

Peter Verhalen
$ 250.00 USD
23 days ago

Sims, a personal donation to one of the many seniors I very much looked up to. May God guide and protect you in this battle.

Andrea and Dennis
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

You are by far one of my favorite coworkers at Home Depot.

Sims
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Prayers with Love and Respect Always Mike

Gabi
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Love Sims.

Sims
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Monte Atkinson
$ 500.00 USD
28 days ago

We are with you.

Kevin Johnston
$ 200.00 USD
28 days ago

So many childhood memories of our years at Cistercian. You will be in my thoughts and prayers. Stay strong my friend. Love 'ya, Kevin & Joanie

Cistercian Abbey-School
$ 300.00 USD
28 days ago

Sims, our prayers are with you and Gwen!!! May God bring you strength and healing, along with the love and support of countless friends.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
28 days ago

John Bush
$ 500.00 USD
28 days ago

Next door neighbor on Woodland and friend since we were five years old. We went to Christ the King and then Cistercian together. We may grown apart over the years, but I think of you often. I love you, man John

Peter Kurilecz
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

from a classmate

Doug P
$ 500.00 USD
29 days ago

Prayers and God Bless

