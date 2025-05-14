Serving Heroes at Home

Veterans and seniors deserve dignity and care, regardless of their age or physical ability. Our non-profit organization, Simply Angels, serving our Heroes at home, provides essential services to homebound individuals, including food purchases, insurance coverage for drivers, website development and maintenance, companion animal food, and electricity for laundering 487 loads of laundry every month. We strive to make a difference in the lives of those who have served our country and our community.

Our operating expenses are crucial to maintaining the quality of care and services we provide. Your support will enable us to continue serving our heroes at home, ensuring they receive the dignity and care they deserve. Our goal is to raise $5000 to cover these operating expenses, so we can continue to provide essential services to homebound veterans and seniors in six counties in Virginia.

Our services are more crucial than ever, as the number of homebound individuals continues to rise. With your help, we can make a real difference in the lives of those who have served our country and our community. Your contribution will directly support our efforts to provide food, transportation, and other essential services to those who need it most.

Join us in our mission to serve our heroes at home. Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of our nation's heroes. Your support will help us continue to provide the highest quality of care and services to homebound veterans and seniors. We are grateful for your generosity and support.

Thank you for your kindness and consideration.

Sincerely,

Susan, Founder of Simply Angels Veteran Outreach