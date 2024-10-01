Campaign Image

Supporting Simon during his recovery

Monthly Goal:

 USD $2,000

Total Raised:

 USD $1,780

Raised this month:

 USD $0

Campaign created by James Yount

Campaign funds will be received by John McNeilly

Many of you know Simon John McNielly  and are aware of his giving nature and many acts of kindness.  Well, Simon has lost part of his foot as well as his job.  If any of you have a few dollars to spare to make certain he and his cats stay housed and fed, it will be greatly appreciated.  

Recent Donations
Show:
Maria Murphy
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Russ TwoRavens
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Wish I could do more. Good luck John, get well.

Marz
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Lisa Wooley
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

I hope this helps

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Jennifer Roberts
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Jake Jakoubek
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Laureen Allen
$ 15.00 USD
3 months ago

Be well, water brother. Hugs.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Cimon
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

I hope Simon finds a good job that he likes and provides him the support he needs soon.

Chuck
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Geo and Deb
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

❤️❤️❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

