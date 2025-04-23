All Trains Lead to Rome J Term Trip For Sienna!!

The All Trains Lead to Rome J Term Trip with Covenant Christian High School will take me through Paris, Nice, Florence, and Rome. This immersive journey is designed to bring learning to life by stepping beyond the classroom and into the rich tapestry of European history, art, and faith.

As I walk the historic streets of these iconic cities, I will experience firsthand the layers of culture that have shaped the Western world—from the masterpieces of the Louvre to the sacred quiet of St. Peter’s Basilica. This extended train journey is more than sightseeing; it is an invitation to discover the beauty of human creativity, the depth of our shared heritage, and the grandeur of spaces built for the glory of God.

Through navigating foreign cities, engaging with new languages, and reflecting in places of historical and spiritual significance, I hope to grow my curiosity, empathy, and global understanding. I hope to return not only with knowledge but with wisdom—having been stretched, challenged, and inspired in ways only a unique travel experience like this will provide.

I would greatly appreciate your prayers and financial support to help make this life-changing trip possible. Your contribution will directly impact me as I engage in this unique opportunity to expand my mind, deepen my faith, and experience education as a living, breathing adventure.

Thank you for considering partnering with me to participate in this J-Term Trip - I am so thankful for you!