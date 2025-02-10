Supporting to rebuild their family business

Raised:
MXN $500
Campaign funds will be received by Carlos Perez
Hello Family and friends,
My family in Mexico had an unfortunate event one week ago with their family business, something cause a big fire inside the place and everything was lost, all the work of their life burned. They have faith in God and Virgin Mary that this happened for a reason and they are starting everything again. Me and my sister are looking for ways to help them for them to be able to rebuild everything in a smother way as this family business is the work of their life is now ashes.
God bless
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.