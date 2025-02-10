Campaign Image

Supporting to rebuild their family business

Campaign created by Emma Perez

Campaign funds will be received by Carlos Perez

Hello Family and  friends,

My family in Mexico had an unfortunate event one week ago with their family business, something cause a big fire inside the place and everything was lost, all the work of their life burned. They have faith in God and Virgin Mary that this happened for a reason and they are starting everything again.  Me and my sister are looking for ways to help them  for them  to be able to rebuild everything in a smother way as this family business is the work of their life  is now ashes. 

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 MXN
31 minutes ago

God bless

