Supporting to rebuild their family business

Hello Family and friends,

My family in Mexico had an unfortunate event one week ago with their family business, something cause a big fire inside the place and everything was lost, all the work of their life burned. They have faith in God and Virgin Mary that this happened for a reason and they are starting everything again. Me and my sister are looking for ways to help them for them to be able to rebuild everything in a smother way as this family business is the work of their life is now ashes.