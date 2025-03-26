Campaign Image

Shirdi Sai cultural Centre

Monthly Goal:

 USD $500,000

Total Raised:

 USD $1,092

Raised this month:

 USD $1,092

Campaign created by Sia McQueen

Campaign funds will be received by Saiaastha McQueen

Shirdi Sai cultural Centre


SHIRDI SAI CULTURAL CENTERS

All over world helping people with meditation ‍

Food 24 hours

Buying and

Opening

SHIRDI SAI CULTURAL CENTERS COMPLETELY DIFFERENT from temples where you will heal with Meditation Yoga and peace of mind in all possible ways

Help us to support

Sending needy people to shelter homes having 24 hours of food for everyone like Gurudwara

We have goal to open one center in each city state country all over the world

Soon enough website will be coming that will show funds coming in and getting used on building and progress of our centers

