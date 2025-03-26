Shirdi Sai cultural Centre

Monthly Goal:
USD $500,000
Total Raised:
USD $1,092
Raised this month:
USD $1,092
Campaign funds will be received by Saiaastha McQueen
SHIRDI SAI CULTURAL CENTERS
All over world helping people with meditation
Food 24 hours
Buying and
Opening
SHIRDI SAI CULTURAL CENTERS COMPLETELY DIFFERENT from temples where you will heal with Meditation Yoga and peace of mind in all possible ways
Help us to support
Sending needy people to shelter homes having 24 hours of food for everyone like Gurudwara
We have goal to open one center in each city state country all over the world
Soon enough website will be coming that will show funds coming in and getting used on building and progress of our centers
